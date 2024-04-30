Wigan Warriors enter into new dual-registration agreement after terminating Wakefield Trinity partnership

WIGAN WARRIORS have signed a new dual-registration agreement with Barrow Raiders.

The Warriors terminated their agreement with Wakefield Trinity earlier this month which has allowed the club to agree a new partnership.

The link with the Championship Club will offer some of Wigan’s transition players the opportunity to gain valuable and regular first-team experience and play competitive Rugby League to help with their development.

The arrangement between the two clubs will see Wigan players continue to be registered to the Warriors and also registered to play for Barrow.

When a Wigan player goes on dual registration to Barrow, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player is restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round of fixtures in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice for Barrow and Wigan during the same weekend.

Wigan’s Transition Coach John Duffy said: “We are really looking forward to working with Paul Crarey and his staff and we are grateful to Andy Gaffney for his work on the agreement.

“Barrow are an extremely well-run and trusted club and Paul and his staff always show great care for our players.

“We look forward to seeing how some of our transition players progress and develop from this agreement.”

