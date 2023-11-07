Wigan Warriors playmaker Cade Cust’s new Super League club confirmed

WIGAN WARRIORS playmaker Cade Cust has found a new club, signing with the Salford Red Devils on a one-year deal.

The Aussie becomes Salford’s fifth addition of the off-season, joining Papua New Guinea international, Nene Macdonald, Ireland international, Ethan Ryan, as well as Matty Foster and Kai Morgan, through the door.

Born in Scone, New South Wales, Cust began his rugby league career at the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, making his NRL debut in 2019.

After making 10 appearances, the halfback signed a two-year deal at Wigan Warriors, where he made 40 appearances, scoring six tries.

During his time at the DW, Cust has won the Betfred Super League, the League Leaders Shield and the Betfred Challenge Cup – playing a vital role in their final success against Huddersfield Giants in 2022.

He now makes the switch to Salford, looking to continue his development under the guidance of Paul Rowley and his coaching staff.

Upon confirmation of his move, Cust said: “I am really looking forward to meeting everyone involved at the club.

“To the fans, I am a competitor who loves the game and can’t wait to represent you all!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley added: “We are really pleased to add Cade to our group.

“I have watched enough of him to confidently say there is a very talented rugby player who will thrive amongst this outstanding group of lads at Salford.

“After some good conversations with Cade, it is clear to me that his enthusiasm, determination, belief and good character are a great fit and addition to our group.

“Myself, Kurt and Krissy are delighted to commit to Cade and supporting him to be his absolute best!”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease also said: “It is great news to bring a player of Cade’s calibre to Salford Red Devils.

“He is a player full of potential and we believe this is the perfect environment for him to progress and show our supporters what he is capable of.

“I want to welcome Cade and his family to the club – I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together!”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.