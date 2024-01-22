Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers sold out

WIGAN WARRIORS’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers has sold out.

Ticket sales have been rapid in recent weeks and now the fixture between the reigning Super League champions have confirmed that the tie has sold out with 25,133 tickets gone to fans and neutrals alike.

The tie, of course, takes place on Saturday February 24 with the Warriors meeting the Panthers following both sides’ Grand Final-winning exploits in 2023.

Whilst Wigan overcame Catalans Dragons in a 10-2 triumph, Penrith were able to overcome Brisbane Broncos in a classic encounter Down Under.

The Panthers eventually ran out 26-24 winners despite trailing 24-8 at one stage in the second-half.

❌ 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗢𝘂𝘁 Our World Club Challenge clash against @PenrithPanthers at the DW Stadium has now sold out! We cannot wait for a spectacular occasion this February! 🙌#WWRL #WorldClubChallenge pic.twitter.com/wzQ5wrjTba — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) January 22, 2024

