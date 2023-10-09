Willie Peters sets out the next step for Hull KR after Super League hopes end

HULL KR want to go from being a “good team” to a “great” one, says their coach Willie Peters.

The Australian’s first season at the helm came to an end on Saturday with a crushing Super League play-off semi-final defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Reaching that stage still represented the Robins’ joint-best effort in the summer era, while they also played in the Challenge Cup Final, losing in extra-time to Leigh Leopards.

“We’ve come a long way, but we’re not where we want to be; we want to be playing in those major games,” said Peters.

“It’s a good first season, but we want to be great. That’s what we’re striving to do.

“We had a good season, there’s no question about that. But the challenge for us now is to be at that great level.

“Wigan and St Helens are doing it most years and that’s what we’re striving to do.

“We’ll do our learnings, like we did after the Challenge Cup (Final), and take it into our pre-season.”

Peters gave credit to every player and staff member at Hull KR for their achievements in 2023, as his focus turns to next season.

Four new signings have already been announced at Craven Park, with Peta Hiku, AJ Wallace, Tyrone May and Oliver Gildart all coming in.

“Everyone has been part of this, every single person in the club has worked hard to get us into this position,” added Peters.

“Now it’s about bringing some new people in. We’ve got a culture, and they need to fit into our culture.

“Then going from good to great, that’s our next challenge.”

Another change next season will see Shaun Kenny-Dowall move from the playing squad to the coaching staff.

The defeat to Wigan was the final game of the Hull KR skipper’s career.

Peters said of Kenny-Dowall: “The fortunate thing for us is that we’ve got him around next season, just not as a player.

“What he’s done for our club, he’s going to go down as one of the best overseas signings, if not the best.”

The Robins coach was left to rue a poor start to each half against Wigan, conceding three tries at the beginning of the semi-final and a further four in the early stages of the second half.

“It made it difficult. We just couldn’t get in the game,” he said.

“(Wigan) started well. They had a plan which we didn’t handle. So 18-0 (after twelve minutes) was difficult to come back from.”

