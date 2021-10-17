Wolves ace Ratchford enjoys testimonial launch

Warrington Wolves stalwart Stefan Ratchford says he was overwhelmed by the 200-plus turn-out for his testimonial launch.

The 33-year-old England international has just completed his tenth season with the Wolves, who he joined from Salford.

Wigan-born fullback Ratchford won both the Division One (Championship) Grand Final and Northern Rail Cup with Salford in 2008.

With Warrington, he has featured in four Grand Finals, all defeats, and four Challenge Cup finals, helping the Wolves beat Leeds in 2012 and St Helens in 2019.

His performance against Wigan in the 2018 Grand Final earned him the rare achievement of winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy for man of the match as a member of the beaten team.

Ratchford has made 276 Warrington appearances and is eighth on the list of the club’s all-time leading points-scorers with 1,194 from 83 tries, 430 goals and two field-goals.

His six England outings (plus two for England Knights) include two during the 2017 World Cup, with a try in the 36-6 victory over France in Perth.

During his testimonial year, he will raise funds for four charities: Joining Jack, Team Ted fundraising for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Three Wishes and the Warrington Wolves Foundation.

George Williams, Gareth Widdop and Greg Inglis joined him for the launch at the club’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“I certainly didn’t expect so many people to turn out,” he said.

“It was a bit overwhelming really, and I’d like to thank every person there.

“We’ve got some exciting events planned – a real mix for everyone to attend. Hopefully the fans will get behind it and it can be a really enjoyable year on and off the pitch.

“I’ve had a great ten years at this club with some really good times along the way, and hopefully there are some more to come.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.