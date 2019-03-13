1895 Cup Final to be played AFTER Challenge Cup Final

The 1895 Cup Final will be played after the Challenge Cup Final.

The Rugby Football League has confirmed the game will proceed the Cup Final at Wembley later this year. It’s understood the governing body would have preferred the game to be a curtain raiser, but the game could only take place due to the conditions put in place by Wembley, who would only allow the game to take place at a later time.

Logistics were also set to be an issue had the game taken place beforehand, given it would have restricted the amount of time available for the Challenge Cup finalists to prepare on the field. An earlier kick-off would also have disrupted the Steven Mullaney Memorial Game which takes place before the Cup Final.

However, the later kick-off could prove to be a transport nightmare for supporters due to train times. It’s hoped the two clubs who reach the final will make transport plans for supporters keen to attend the event.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed to TotalRL that semi-final games will be staged at the side drawn at home, rather than a neutral venue.

The first round draw took place yesterday, with the eight League 1 clubs participating entering at the first hurdle.

The draw is as follows:

Hunslet v Workington Town

Oldham v Whitehaven

Doncaster v West Wales Raiders

Newcastle Thunder v Keighley Cougars

The four winners will be joined by the 12 participating Championship sies in the second round.