1895 Cup semi-final draw revealed

Leigh Centurions and Widnes Vikings will battle it out for the right to play at Wembley after being drawn against each other in the semi-final of the 1895 Cup.

The two clubs will battle it out on Sunday, July 28th, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Leigh haven’t been to Wembley in 48 years since their 1971 Challenge Cup Final victory over Leeds, while Widnes’ last visit was in 1993.

The other semi-final will see an all Yorkshire clash, with Batley Bulldogs looking for a victory over Sheffield to secure the club’s first visit to Wembley in their history.

The Bulldogs defeated York in Golden point to book their place in the last four, while Sheffield, whose last appearance at Wembley came in their famous 1998 Challenge Cup victory over Wigan, came from behind to defeat Doncaster.