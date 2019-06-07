1895 Cup quarter-final draw revealed

Widnes Vikings have been handed a quarter-final tie with Dewsbury in the 1895 Cup.

The Vikings defeated Featherstone on Wednesday to reach the next round, and have been rewarded with a home tie against the Rams, who defeated Swinton.

Lee Greenwood’s side defeated Widnes 25-24 at the Select Security Stadium earlier this season.

Two other all Championship-ties see York host Batley and Leigh entertain Barrow.

Doncaster, the only League 1 side left in the competition, have been given a home tie against fellow South Yorkshire side Sheffield.

The games will be played week commencing June 24th.

1895 Quarter Final

Widnes Vikings v Dewsbury Rams

York City Knights v Batley Bulldogs

Leigh Centurions v Barrow Raiders

Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles