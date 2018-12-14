BARLA to investigate Yorkshire Cup semi-final

The BARLA Disciplinary Committee will convene on Monday (17 December) over last Saturday’s Yorkshire Cup semi-final between Doncaster Toll Bar and Upton.

Toll Bar, who prevailed 22-16, have been asked to answer allegations that they fielded an ineligible player.

Holders Lock Lane accounted for Cutsyke Raiders 32-24 in the other semi-final.

The final will take place on Sunday 30 December at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, as part of a double-header with the Under 18s decider between Siddal and West Hull.