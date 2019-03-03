Liam Watts moves to the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table

Castleford Tigers prop forward Liam Watts is heading the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after four rounds of this season’s Super League competition.
Watts scored the maximum three points for his outstanding performance for the Tigers against Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday night, allowing him to overtake Hull KR’s Mitch Garbutt, who didn’t play in Round 4, and Salford Red Devils’ Jackson Hastings to stand alone at the top of the table.
Here are the leading positions after all the weekend’s action.
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table 2019
(figures in brackets are Round 4 scores
1 Liam Watts Castleford Tigers 8 (3)
2= Mitch Garbutt Hull KR 7
2= Jackson Hastings Salford Red Devils 7
4= Paul McShane Castleford Tigers 6
4= Theo Fages St Helens 6 (2)
4= James Roby St Helens 6 (3)
7= Sam Tomkins Catalans Dragons 5 (2)
7= Stefan Ratchford Warrington Wolves 5
7= Marc Sneyd Hull FC 4 (2)
7= Jordan Abdull London Broncos 4 (1)
7= Daryl Clark Warrington Wolves 4 (1)
The points awarded for each match in Round 4 by the League Express reporters are as follows:
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
3 points James Roby St Helens
2 points Theo Fages St Helens
1 point Jonny Lomax St Helens
Castleford Tigers v Hull Kingston Rovers
3pts Liam Watts Castleford Tigers
2pts Jordan Rankin Castleford Tigers
1pt Mose Masoe Hull Kingston Rovers
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
3pts Bill Tupou Wakefield Trinity
2pts Jacob Miller Wakefield Trinity
1pt Tom Johnstone Wakefield Trinity
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
3pts Matty Smith Catalans Dragons
2pts Sam Tomkins Catalans Dragons
1pt Daryl Clark Warrington Wolves
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
3 pts Joe Westerman Hull FC
2 pts Marc Sneyd Hull FC
1 pt Micky Paea Hull FC
London Broncos v Wigan Warriors
3pts Alex Walker London Broncos
2pts Joe Bullock Wigan Warriors
1pt Jordan Abdull London Broncos
