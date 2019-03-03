Liam Watts moves to the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table

Castleford Tigers prop forward Liam Watts is heading the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after four rounds of this season’s Super League competition.

Watts scored the maximum three points for his outstanding performance for the Tigers against Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday night, allowing him to overtake Hull KR’s Mitch Garbutt, who didn’t play in Round 4, and Salford Red Devils’ Jackson Hastings to stand alone at the top of the table.

Here are the leading positions after all the weekend’s action.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table 2019

(figures in brackets are Round 4 scores

1 Liam Watts Castleford Tigers 8 (3)

2= Mitch Garbutt Hull KR 7

2= Jackson Hastings Salford Red Devils 7

4= Paul McShane Castleford Tigers 6

4= Theo Fages St Helens 6 (2)

4= James Roby St Helens 6 (3)

7= Sam Tomkins Catalans Dragons 5 (2)

7= Stefan Ratchford Warrington Wolves 5

7= Marc Sneyd Hull FC 4 (2)

7= Jordan Abdull London Broncos 4 (1)

7= Daryl Clark Warrington Wolves 4 (1)

The points awarded for each match in Round 4 by the League Express reporters are as follows:

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

3 points James Roby St Helens

2 points Theo Fages St Helens

1 point Jonny Lomax St Helens

Castleford Tigers v Hull Kingston Rovers

3pts Liam Watts Castleford Tigers 2pts Jordan Rankin Castleford Tigers 1pt Mose Masoe Hull Kingston Rovers

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

3pts Bill Tupou Wakefield Trinity 2pts Jacob Miller Wakefield Trinity 1pt Tom Johnstone Wakefield Trinity

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

3pts Matty Smith Catalans Dragons 2pts Sam Tomkins Catalans Dragons 1pt Daryl Clark Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

3 pts Joe Westerman Hull FC

2 pts Marc Sneyd Hull FC

1 pt Micky Paea Hull FC

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

3pts Alex Walker London Broncos 2pts Joe Bullock Wigan Warriors 1pt Jordan Abdull London Broncos

