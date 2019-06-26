Tierney signs new Catalans deal

Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The Scotland International will remain at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2021 campaign.

The 24-year-old initially joined the Dragons on loan in July 2017 before signing a two-year contract.

Since then, he has scored 18 tries in 56 games for Les Dracs.

“I am very happy here at the Dragons,” he said.

“I love the place and the people so I’m happy to be here for another few years!”

Steve McNamara added: “Since his arrival on loan in 2017, Lewis has shown a full commitment to improving both his own and the team’s performances. We are delighted he has agreed to extend his time with us and look forward to seeing him progress further during that period.”