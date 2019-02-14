You are here

A Cumbrian focus for National Cup

Phil Hodgson

The 2019 BARLA National Cup continues at the weekend, when the four remaining first round ties are due to be played.

Three of the matches are in Cumbria – at Kells, Glasson and Aspatria.

Fixtures are:

Saturday 16 February 2019

ROUND ONE: Kells v Bentley; Glasson Rangers v Drighlington; Oldham St Annes v Ovenden; Aspatria Hornets v West Hull.

The draw for the second round is: Myton Warriors v Queensbury; Aspatria Hornets or West Hull v Eastern Rhinos; Waterhead Warriors v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Glasson Rangers or Drighlington v Skirlaugh; Walney Central v Oldham St Anne’s or Ovenden; Siddal v Blackbrook; West Bank Bears v Hunslet Club Parkside; Upton v Kells A or Bentley.

 