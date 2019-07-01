Agar keeping cool after Rhinos victory

Leeds Rhinos interim coach Richard Agar is keeping both his feet on the ground after a 31-12 victory over Catalans pulled his side up to ninth in the Super League table.

The Rhinos are still joint bottom of the table with Huddersfield, Hull KR and London Broncos all on 14 points alongside the Rhinos.

“We’re not blasé about our league position – far from it,” he said.

“We’re not suddenly thinking we’re going to be okay, but we’re actually quite excited about what we’ve got to come at the same time.

“We’ve still got our best football to play. Rob Lui’s impact on our team this week has been fairly plain to see; he came up with the play that created Konrad Hurrell’s try that really put us out in front.”