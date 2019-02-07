Akauola and Livett named in place of banned Wolves pair

Warrington Wolves have named Sitaleki Akauola and Harvey Livett to replace banned pair Ben Westwood and Toby King for their home game against Hull KR on Saturday.

Westwood will serve the first of his two-game ban for dangerous contact whilst King is banned just for one match for a dangerous throw.

Meanwhile, Hull KR’s new signing Ryan Lannon will be hoping to make his debut after being named in the 19-man squad in place of Ryan Shaw.

Lee Jewitt will miss out despite the prop being in contention to play earlier in the week following surgery in 2018.

Warrington are undefeated in their last five games against Hull KR and are favourites to extend that run to six on Saturday.

Wolves squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker

Rovers squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, James Greenwood, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger.

For more stats on this clash, head back to totalrl.com this afternoon.