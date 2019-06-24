Albert Goldthorpe Table tightens up

This season’s Albert Goldthorpe Medal table is possibly the tightest ever race for the Medal this season, with only three points separating the top seven candidates after 19 rounds of Super League fixtures.

The two leaders are St Helens fullback Lachlan Coote and Castleford Tigers prop forward Liam Watts, who both have 20 points after Watts drew level with one point he was awarded for his performance for the Tigers at Salford on Friday night.

Three of the top seven players in the table gained three points each for their performances in Round 19, with Jordan Abdull now on 17 points after he gained three points for his performance for London Bronos against Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday, while Jackson Hastings of Salford also has 17 points after his starring performance for the Red Devils and Jonny Lomax is also on 17 after gaining three points for St Helens against Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

Warrington’s Blake Austin, who leads this season’s Steve Prescott Man of Steel standings, is also on 17 points, but did not get any Albert Goldthorpe points for his performance against Wakefiel Trinity on Friday.

Current Standings (with Round 19 points in brackets)

1=Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 20

1=Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) 20 (1)

3 Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves) 19 (2)

4=Jordan Abdull (London Broncos) 17 (3)

4=Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) 17 (3)

4= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 17 (3)

4=Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) 17

8 David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) 15

9=Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers) 14

9=Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 14 (1)

Round 19 Votes

London Broncos v Hull Kingston Rovers (Reporter Huw Richards)

Jordan Abdull 3 pts Josh Drinkwater 2 pts Luke Yates 1 pt

Hudderfield Giants v Wigan Warriors (Reporter Keith McGhie)

George Williams 3 pts Sean O’Loughlin 2 pts Chris Hankinson 1 pt

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (Reporter Tom Smith)

Jackson Hastings 3 pts Niall Evalds 2 pts Liam Watts 1 pt

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (Reporter Aaron Bower)

Jonny Lomax 3 pts Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 2pts Aaron Smith 1 pt

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity (Reporter Matthew Shaw)

Declan Patton 3 pts Daryl Clark 2 pts Jake Mamo 1 pt

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (Reporter Steve Brady)

Josh Griffin 3 pts Jake Connor 2 pts Marc Sneyd 1 pt

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings appear each week in League Express, with points awarded to the best and fairest players in each Super League match. The winner will be determined after 29 rounds of Super League matches.