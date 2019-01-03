All but four of England’s World Cup squad pointless according to popular TV show

If you were ramping up your new years eve celebrations and caught the daily quiz show on BBC1, Pointless, you’ll have almost certainly been shouting answers at your TV screen.

For £2,250, the pair had to name a Super League team from 2017 or a member of England’s 2017 World Cup squad that none of the 100 people asked had said.

Naturally, Rugby League supporters were drawing up the likes of Mike McMeeken or Mark Percival that had travelled down under but not featured heavily.

But it turns out you’d have won the cash with obvious answers like Kallum Watkins, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead or Gareth Widdop.

Only Sam and Tom Burgess, Kevin Brown and Jermaine McGillvary were said by any of the 100 people at all.

As for the only pointless team in Super League, that crown is held by Salford Red Devils.

Unfortunately for the finalists on TV, they were a bit behind the times and could only muster Wakefield Wildcats as an answer.