Another casualty in NCL

Today’s Division Two clash between Wigan St Jude’s and West Bowling is the latest Kingstone Press National Conference League fixture to fall victim to the elements.
Judes’ pitch at Parson’s Meadow is waterlogged following continuous rain, and the game has been postponed.
Matches at Saddleworth, Barrow Island and Batley Boys had already been called off because of unfit grounds while the Premier Division clash involving West Hull and Siddal was postponed earlier in the week because of the latter’s involvement on Sunday in the Coral Challenge Cup, at Workington Town.
The situation midway through Saturday morning is:
Fixtures
Saturday 16 March 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers
Lock Lane v Underbank Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells
Wath Brow Hornets v Thornhill Trojans
West Hull v Siddal – postponed
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Myton Warriors
Oulton Raiders v Pilkington Recs
Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor Maroons – postponed
Skirlaugh v Milford
Stanningley v Wigan St Patrick’s
York Acorn v Normanton Knights
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Hull Dockers
Barrow Island v Bradford Dudley Hill – postponed
Crosfields v Clock Face Miners
Ince Rose Bridge v Beverley
Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds
Wigan St Jude’s v West Bowling – postponed
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Hensingham – postponed
Dewsbury Celtic v Leigh East
Gateshead Storm v Heworth
Hunslet Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons
Millom v Oldham St Anne’s
Salford City Roosters v Waterhead Warriors
Woolston Rovers v Drighlington