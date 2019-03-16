Another casualty in NCL

Today’s Division Two clash between Wigan St Jude’s and West Bowling is the latest Kingstone Press National Conference League fixture to fall victim to the elements.

Judes’ pitch at Parson’s Meadow is waterlogged following continuous rain, and the game has been postponed.

Matches at Saddleworth, Barrow Island and Batley Boys had already been called off because of unfit grounds while the Premier Division clash involving West Hull and Siddal was postponed earlier in the week because of the latter’s involvement on Sunday in the Coral Challenge Cup, at Workington Town.

The situation midway through Saturday morning is:

Fixtures

Saturday 16 March 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers

Lock Lane v Underbank Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells

Wath Brow Hornets v Thornhill Trojans

West Hull v Siddal – postponed

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Myton Warriors

Oulton Raiders v Pilkington Recs

Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor Maroons – postponed

Skirlaugh v Milford

Stanningley v Wigan St Patrick’s

York Acorn v Normanton Knights

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Hull Dockers

Barrow Island v Bradford Dudley Hill – postponed

Crosfields v Clock Face Miners

Ince Rose Bridge v Beverley

Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds

Wigan St Jude’s v West Bowling – postponed

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Hensingham – postponed

Dewsbury Celtic v Leigh East

Gateshead Storm v Heworth

Hunslet Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons

Millom v Oldham St Anne’s

Salford City Roosters v Waterhead Warriors

Woolston Rovers v Drighlington