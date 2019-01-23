Austin ready for new season

Warrington Wolves’ marquee signing Blake Austin said he couldn’t wait to get stuck into the new season as round one of Super League approaches, after getting his first taste in Warrington colours in Ryan Atkins’ testimonial on Sunday.

Austin started in the halves alongside Kevin Brown and was hugely influential in helping his side to a 38-12 win over Widnes, in which he scored a try and set up a number of others.

The stand-off has been in the UK since day one of pre-season and was among the Wolves’ best in his first run out in primrose and blue, which has only served to whet his appetite for the season ahead.

“It was an enjoyable game. We had a great turn out for Ryan (Atkins) and his testimonial and I’m pleased with what we produced on the field,” said Austin.

“These games are about blowing out the lungs, getting your shape in attack and coming through injury free. I managed to do all of those, so I just can’t wait to start the season now.”

Austin was full of praise for the standard of rugby experienced in his first game in the UK, likening the early exchanges in the match against one of the favourites for promotion in the Championship to NRL level back home, which was ideal preparation for his side.

“It’s a great hit for us leading into the season. It was 12-6 at half time and Widnes really took it to us. The first 25 minutes was really quick and pretty close to NRL pace, there wasn’t a lot of wrestle in the game but we stuck to what we trained for and opened them up a bit in the second half, which will stand us in good stead going into round one.”