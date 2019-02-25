Australia and New Zealand to play in Wollongong

The Trans-Tasman double-header Test matches will be played at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Friday, October 25 2019.

After the women’s side clashed in the venue in 2014, WIN Stadium will play host to international Rugby League for the first time in five years.

“Rugby league has a home in the Illawarra, so we’re delighted to bring the pinnacle of Rugby League back to Wollongong for the first time in five years,” Todd Greenberg, NRL CEO, said.

“We recorded one of the best-ever attendances for WIN Stadium the last time Test Match Rugby League was played in Wollongong.

“So, I’ve got no doubt the local support will be strong and compliment those travelling fans who can’t wait to be at the Stadium come October 25th.”