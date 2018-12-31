Australia star to spend New Year’s in Hospital

Australia winger and current Dally M winger of the year Blake Ferguson will be forced for a visit to the hospital this New Year’s Eve after contracting a serious foot infection.

The 28-year-old, who joined Parramatta Eels from Sydney Roosters in the off-season, suffered a cut on his foot on Christmas Day, which saw him admitted to St George Hospital.

Now an MRI scan looks like the next step for Ferguson to assess the injury and any potential operation that might follow.

Ferguson joined on a three-year deal, worth $1.5 million, after the best year of his career – a stark contrast to that of his new club, who were consigned to finishing bottom in the NRL.

“Blake Ferguson is currently in hospital receiving treatment for an infection in his foot,” said a Parramatta spokesman.

“The club’s medical team is monitoring the situation closely and at this stage we expect him to recover in time for the start of 2019 training.”