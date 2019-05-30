Back to bread and butter fare for the YML

The Yorkshire Men’s League offers a full programme on Saturday after focusing largely on the Forty-20 Cup Final last week.
Fixtures
Saturday 1 June 2019
PREMIER DIVISION: Cutsyke Raiders v Bentley; New Earswick All Blacks v Bramley Buffaloes; Queensbury v West Hull; Siddal Academy v Nottingham Outlaws.
DIVISION ONE: Sharlston Rovers v King Cross Park; Oulton Raiders v Allerton Bywater.
DIVISION TWO: Goole Vikings v Wibsey Warriors; Ossett Trinity Tigers v Stanningley; Skirlaugh Bulls v Stainland Stags; York Acorn v Wyke; Keighley Albion v Wakefield Hawks.
DIVISION THREE: East Leeds v Birkenshaw Bluedogs; Kirkburton Cougars v Farnley Falcons; Moldgreen v Birstall Victoria; St Joseph’s v Cutsyke Raiders A; Wetherby Bulldogs v Kippax Welfare.
DIVISION FOUR: Batley Boys DMR v Greetland All Rounders; Crofton Sports v Crigglestone All Blacks; Lambwath Lions v Wyke Academy; Leeds Akkies v Odsal Sedbergh; Queensbury A v Hunslet Warriors; Clayton v Doncaster Toll Bar.
DIVISION FIVE: Bentley A v Beeston Broncos; Brotherton Bulldogs v Sheffield Forgers; Dodworth Miners v Garforth Tigers; Hemsworth Dragons v Dearne Valley Bulldogs; Sheffield Hawks v Eastmoor Dragons.
NCL ALLIANCE
GROUP ONE: Myton Warriors v Milford; Lock Lane Academy v Normanton Knights; Thornhill Trojans v Featherstone Lions.
GROUP TWO: West Bowling v Dewsbury Moor Maroons; Dewsbury Celtic v Heworth.
FRIENDLY: Brighouse Rangers v West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.