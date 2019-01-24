Back to league fare for Women’s rugby

It’s bread-and-butter action again for Women’s Rugby League at the weekend after Sunday’s break for the Origin Game at the Mobile Rocket Stadium Belle Vue, Wakefield, which Yorkshire won 12-10.
Fixtures are:
Sunday 27 January 2019
PREMIER DIVISION: Huddersfield St Joseph’s v Keighley Albion; South Leeds Spartans v East Leeds; Featherstone Rovers v Stanningley; West Leeds Eagles v Thornhill Trojans.
DIVISION ONE: Liverpool University v Odsal Sedbergh; Leeds University v Cutsyke Raidettes; Dearne Valley v Orrell St James.