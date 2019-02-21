BARLA National Cup hits the second round stage

The BARLA National Cup continues on Saturday with eight second round fixtures.

A highlight of the afternoon is the game between West Bank Bears and Hunslet Club Parkside, while Skirlaugh visit Glasson Rangers, who pulled off a surprise victory over Drighlington last week in the first round.

Eastern Rhinos, though, have conceded their tie at West Hull.

Fixtures

Saturday 23 February 2019

BARLA NATIONAL CUP

ROUND TWO: Myton Warriors v Queensbury; West Hull 18 Eastern Rhinos 0; Waterhead Warriors v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Glasson Rangers v Skirlaugh; Walney Central v Oldham St Anne’s; Siddal v Blackbrook; West Bank Bears v Hunslet Club Parkside; Upton v Kells A.