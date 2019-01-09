BARLA National Cup set for blast-off!

THE 2019 BARLA National Cup kicks off on Saturday (12 January) with three Preliminary Round ties.

The six teams involved will be seeking to book a slot in the first round, which is scheduled for Saturday 2 February.

Fixtures

Saturday 12 January 2019

BARLA NATIONAL CUP (PRELIMINARY ROUND): Cockermouth Titans v East Leeds; Clayton v Drighlington; East Hull Academy v Doncaster Toll Bar.

Pairings in the first round are: Waterhead v Orrell St James; Upton v Cockermouth Titans/East Leeds; Kells A v Bentley; Skirlaugh v Haydock; Myton Warriors v Moldgreen; Queensbury v Seacroft Sharks; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Aspatria Hornets v West Hull; Lambwath Lions v Hunslet Club Parkside; Glasson Rangers v Clayton/Drighlington; Siddal v Sharlston Rovers; Oldham St Anne’s v Ovenden; Kinsley v Walney Central; Eastern Rhinos v Cutsyke Raiders; Blackbrook v Ellenborough Rangers; West Bank v East Hull Academy/Doncaster Toll Bar.

The final is scheduled for Sunday 14 April, at a venue to be confirmed.