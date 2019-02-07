BARLA renews backing of England Universities

The British Amateur Rugby League Association is supporting the England Universities Rugby League team for a third successive season.

BARLA, a champion of the international game for community players since 1973, will see their logo feature on the sleeve of the England shirt for the 2019 season, writes David Butler.

With over half of the squad coming from the community game in previous seasons, England Universities provides a high quality international programme for players in higher education with meaningful international competition each year, with many players continuing playing in community clubs after their time at University has concluded.

“The BARLA board recognise the importance of the University game in this country and are happy to assist the players selected for England Universities who have to self-fund the programme,” said BARLA Chair Sue Taylor.

“As well as the many talented players who have come through the student game who play across the community and professional game, many of the game’s volunteers and administrators also enjoyed or were introduced to Rugby League when at university and hopefully some of the next generation of volunteers will come from this group of players.”

BARLA first appeared on the England Universities shirt at the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup. “We’re very pleased that BARLA have agreed to continue to support the team for the 2019 season,” said David Butler, England Universities Team Manager.

“The programme is self-funded by the players, so every pound of sponsorship reduces the financial burden on them. BARLA’s generosity is very welcome and I’d like to thank the BARLA Board for their continued support.”

The England Universities 2019 squad will be selected following the NIDO Student University Rugby League Origin Game which takes place on Saturday (9 February, 2.30pm) at Loughborough University.