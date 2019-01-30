Barrow land Johnson coup

Barrow Raiders have completed the signing of prop Josh Johnson following his release from Hull KR.

The 24-year-old departed the Robins earlier this month but has quickly been snapped up by the ambitious Cumbrians.

He joins a pack including former Super League talent such as Gareth Hock and Jordan Walne in Raiders colours.

Johnson, who has made over 50 Super League appearances with Huddersfield and Hull KR, has a release clause in his contract should a full-time club come calling.

He could make his debut in the club’s opening Championship fixture at Batley on Sunday.