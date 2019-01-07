Barrow snap up former Super League forward

Barrow Raiders have signed experienced forward Jordan Walne for the 2019 campaign.

The former Salford and Hull KR player has spent time on loan at a host of clubs in recent years and finished last year at Leigh Centurions.

But he will now switch to the Raiders, with coach Paul Crarey welcoming his arrival.

Crarey said: “Jordan will bring a very professional approach and the mail we’ve had on him from James Webster at Hull KR has been very good.

“He’s a good pro, very experienced and tough, and will make our squad stronger.

“He can play middle or on the edge, and he reminds me of Martin Aspinwall the way he plays, just a younger version of him.

“He’s a personal trainer so he’s very fit – he came and did a hills session with us and breezed through it.

“We’d been looking at him for a while and wasn’t sure we’d get him, but chairman Steve Neale gave us the green light and it’s great to have him.”