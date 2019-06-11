Barwick replaced as World Cup chair

Rugby League World Cup 2021 has appointed Chris Brindley MBE as the tournament’s new chair of the board.

Brindley, who has previously held senior roles at the likes of NatWest, British Gas and Metro Bank, as well as a number of non-executive roles across the sports industry, including the Rugby Football League, Senior NED of the Manchester Football Association, Switch the Play, Business Mentor at the Premier League Elite Academy Manager Programme and Chair of the Sporting House Group.

His accolades include Britain’s Best Boss, Most Outstanding Workplace at the National Business Awards (judged by Investors in People), Sales & Marketing Director of the Year for three consecutive years, Sales Leader of the Year at the National Sales Awards, and in 2017 was awarded United Kingdom Non-Executive Director of the Year by the Institute of Directors. In June 2018, Chris was awarded an MBE for his services to sport.

He replaces outgoing chair Brian Barwick, who is also leaving his role at the RFL.

Brindley MBE said: “I am extremely proud to have been appointed to the position of Chair of the Board at RLWC2021. Already occupying a position on the board, I know that the team has enjoyed a fantastic start on the project and have gained some real momentum.

“It is important to keep this impetus going, and in my new role as Chair of the Board, we will ensure that we work together to ensure key objectives are met, and the team can deliver the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever.”

RLWC2021 Chief Executive, Jon Dutton, added: “Chris’ CV speaks for itself. He has a fantastic breadth of knowledge, both from a sporting and a business perspective, which will help us in pursuit of our ambitious goals.

“Moreover, Chris offers a unique set of experiences, which include working with Elite athletes and using sport as the inspirational learning model to inspire success within business. His previous successes at GreaterSport will really support our ambitious legacy programme. This epitomises the work which is at the core of RLWC2021’s ethos, and as an already valuable member of our board, his promotion to Chair of the Board is well deserved.”