Bastas looking forward to Chase return

Doncaster’s Greece international, Stefanos Bastas says can’t wait to play alongside former England star Rangi Chase, who joined the Dons ahead of a return from a drugs ban for cocaine use, which ends on 14th July.

After joining the club himself after only one season in the country with Hemel Stags, the 25-year-old Greek anticipates considerable excitemet, playing alongside the former Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils enigma.

“Even in training, Chase is making us say wow every day,” explained Bastas. “We’ve all seen his YouTube highlights and we know he can come up with moments of magic.

“The experience of playing with him will be fantastic and for us, playing at this level, I think he is capable of making a huge difference for us; hopefully even help us gain promotion.”

Chase’s international career saw him play for England in the 2013 World Cup, and 25-year-old Bastas is aiming to play for his native Greece in that same competition in 2021, when it is due to take place on English soil.

After overcoming Norway in May, only Scotland and Russia now stand in the way of Rugby League minnows, Greece, who are hoping to reach their first World Cup, with national captain, Bastas is hoping to cement his place in the team. “Beating Russia is certainly possible for us,” he said. “They will be a big test, but we have a good side and we are very confident.

“I want to play better, to make sure I will be fit and can keep my place in the side. “We will have more Greek-Australians playing as we get into the more serious qualifiers, so it is important for me to play well and keep getting selected.

“Playing at the World Cup would be a fantastic opportunity to showcase myself on the big stage in England. It would be a dream come true for me.”