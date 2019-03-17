Bateman off to a winning NRL start

Former Wigan star John Bateman was impressive today as his team the Canberra Raiders triumphed over the Gold Coast Titans in appallingly wet conditions in Queensland, eventually winning 21-0.

The Titans suffered a blow before the start, when halfback Ash Taylor had to withdraw with an injury, and during the game they also lost Tyrone Roberts, signed from Warrington, with an Achilles tendon injury.

For much of the first half it looked as though the only points would come from two penalty goals from Jarrod Croker, but Sia Soliola touched down just before the break when following up a Josh Hodgson grubber.

When BJ Leilua scored for the Raiders on 43 minutes to put them 14-0 ahead, the game looked to be up for the Titans.

The Raiders would add another try from Kiwi debutant Bailey Simonsson, together with a field goal from Aidan Sezer and a penalty from Croker.

Raiders: T – Soliola, Leilua, Simonsson; G – Croker 4; FG – Sezer

