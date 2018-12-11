Batley have smashed Twitter again… with the help of Robert Hicks

A few weeks ago, Batley had Rugby League fans in hysterics when Battler the Bulldog was videoed picking up French ace Louis Jouffret from the airport.

Well, they’ve done it again.

In anticipation of their annual Boxing Day clash against fierce rivals Dewsbury, Battler is seen on video preparing for the big day. But there’s an unwelcome visitor at the gym.

It’s Dewsbury counterpart Roger Ram.

Inevitably, the two end up in a fight, but thankfully, another gym goer is on hand to defuse it. Referee Robert Hicks.

🏉 The countdown is on to the Boxing Day Powerhouse Fitness Challenge! 👊 Battler and Roger face off as the tension rises. 👀 To be continued… pic.twitter.com/nZPfd3UV9E — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) December 9, 2018

After splitting them up, it’s decided the two should settle their differences in a fitness challenge, which we are due to see in the near future.