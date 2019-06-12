Batley make weekend’s game FREE ENTRY for all

Batley Bulldogs have opened the gates for this weekend’s Championship clash with Sheffield.

The Championship club are hoping to attract a big crowd on Sunday after making the game free entry for all.

The event is in celebration of Jo Cox, the former MP for Batley and Spen who was murdered On June 16th 2016. The game will mark the three-year anniversary for her passing.

Live music will take place behind the main stand while kids rides and activities will also be part of the entertainment.

Matt Diskin’s Bulldogs are on a good run of form, having won three of their four last games. They are ninth in the league, and entertain Mark Aston’s Sheffield side who are currently sixth in the Championship, two points outside the play-offs.