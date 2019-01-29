Batley sign Hull FC prop

Batley Bulldogs have strengthened their squad ahead of the Championship season with the capture of Hull FC prop Lewis Bienek.

The Ireland international joined the Black and Whites from London Broncos last year but will be heading to the Championship to get more experience.

Following his move to Hull, the 20-year-old made seven appearances for Lee Radford’s side during 2018 and made his Ireland debut in the European Championships.

Bienek made his breakthrough in 2017 with the Broncos as he made 13 appearances, scoring three tries.

Used predominantly as an impact sub, Bienek will add size to Matt Diskin’s pack and could make his debut in the club’s Championship opener against Barrow.