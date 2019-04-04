BBC select Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dewsbury Rams

Dewsbury Rams’ trip to the last remaining amateur side Thatto Heath Crusaders has been selected by BBC sport to be shown on their website.

The Crusaders have beaten Stanningley, Leigh Miners Rangers, Rochdale Mayfield and semi-professional outfit North Wales Crusaders to get to the fifth round of the famous competition.

From the sixth round, the BBC will screen matches on BBC1 and BBC 2.

Full fixtures

Thursday, April 11

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Centurions (KO 7.30pm)

Halifax RLFC v London Broncos (KO 7.30pm)

Friday, April 12

Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town (7.45pm)

Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets (7.45pm)

Saturday, April 13

Widnes Vikings v York City Knights (7.30pm)

Sunday, April 14

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers (3.00pm)

Doncaster RLFC v Batley Bulldogs (3.00pm)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dewsbury Rams (3.00pm)