Belgrade set for trip to Cumbria in Challenge Cup first round

Red Star Belgrade have been handed a tough trip to Cumbria in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

The Serbian club, entering the Challenge Cup for the first time, have been handed a tough trip to Millom, who play in the NCL.

Elsewhere, Hull FC duo Scott Taylor and Jake Connor will not face off against each other after their respective sides avoided each other.

Taylor’s Beverley outfit face a trip to York Acorn, while Connor’s Ovenden team will entertain Woolston Rovers.

Wakefield prop George King will take his Underbank side to Orrell St James while Stanningley, coached by Jordan Lilley, face a daunting trip to Thatto Heath.

FIRST ROUND DRAW – Week commencing January 26/27

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Orrell St James v Underank Rangers

West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoist

Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh

East Leigh v Batley Boys

Wigan St Judes v Crossfields

Bentley v Army

Royal Navy v West Hull

Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders

Wallsend Eagles v Great Britain Police

Drighlington v All Golds

Leigh East v Wigan St Pats

Distington v Torafen Tigers

Lock Lane v Longhorns

Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock

Ovenden v Woolston Rovers

Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions

York Acorn v Beverley

Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles

Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins

North Herts Crusaders v RAF

Millom v Red Star Belgrade

Clock Face Miners v Siddal

Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans

Thatto Heath v Stanningley

London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets