Belgrade set for trip to Cumbria in Challenge Cup first round

Red Star Belgrade have been handed a tough trip to Cumbria in the first round of the Challenge Cup.
The Serbian club, entering the Challenge Cup for the first time, have been handed a tough trip to Millom, who play in the NCL.
Elsewhere, Hull FC duo Scott Taylor and Jake Connor will not face off against each other after their respective sides avoided each other.
Taylor’s Beverley outfit face a trip to York Acorn, while Connor’s Ovenden team will entertain Woolston Rovers.
Wakefield prop George King will take his Underbank side to Orrell St James while Stanningley, coached by Jordan Lilley, face a daunting trip to Thatto Heath.
FIRST ROUND DRAW – Week commencing January 26/27
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Orrell St James v Underank Rangers
West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoist
Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh
East Leigh v Batley Boys
Wigan St Judes v Crossfields
Bentley v Army
Royal Navy v West Hull
Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders
Wallsend Eagles v Great Britain Police
Drighlington v All Golds
Leigh East v Wigan St Pats
Distington v Torafen Tigers
Lock Lane v Longhorns
Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock
Ovenden v Woolston Rovers
Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions
York Acorn v Beverley
Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles
Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins
North Herts Crusaders v RAF
Millom v Red Star Belgrade
Clock Face Miners v Siddal
Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans
Thatto Heath v Stanningley
London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets