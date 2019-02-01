Ben Barba sacked by Cowboys

Current Man of Steel Ben Barba has been sacked by NRL club North Queensland Cowboys after allegations surfaced that the fullback physically assaulted his partner at a Townsville Casino.

It is understood that Barba was captured on CCTV and spotted by several witnesses with Townsville police now investigating.

On the sacking, Cowboys chairman Laurence Lancini said: “When a player joins the North Queensland Cowboys he agrees to abide by the terms of the contract.

“After an internal investigation, it has been determined that this player has acted in contradiction to both the terms and the spirit of that agreement. Accordingly, the club has terminated his contract and has informed the NRL’s Integrity Unit.”