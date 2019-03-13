Ben Flower hopeful Celtic players aren’t picked for Great Britain as token gestures

Ben Flower believes he and other Welsh players are good enough to be selected for Great Britain this autumn – but does not want call-ups to be handed out as token gestures to fill a potential non-English quota.

The composition of Wayne Bennett’s Lions squad is yet to be determined for the southern hemisphere tour this autumn, with it unclear over whether there will be mandatory places available for players from Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

But Flower, one of Wales’ best players, insists he has no interest in going on the tour if he’s selected because of his nationality, rather than his ability.

“I don’t want to be put in simply because I’m Welsh,” he said.

“You want to be in because you’re good enough – and I want to be playing, not just in the squad. If that’s the case, don’t pick me.

“Don’t pick me just because I’m Welsh, you know? There shouldn’t just be places given out because we’re Welsh, Irish or Scottish. If we’re not good enough, then fine – but like I say, I believe I am good enough, as are a few others.”

Flower also believes that the return of the Lions – for the first time in over a decade – could have a huge impact on the growth of the game below professional level in Wales.

“There’s more and more kids playing the game at amateur level in Wales, so I hope this will give them a real incentive,” he said.

“You’ve only got four professional rugby union teams to pick from in Wales and a lot of lads will get left aside when it comes to signing up talent.

“So when they turn 16, and they’re maybe not fully developed, there’s a path into rugby league that Great Britain coming back can hopefully make people aware of. Getting some Welsh lads in there will give kids an incentive to give Rugby League a go.”

Flower has started the season impressively for Wigan despite the Warriors’ early-season struggles – and he is hopeful he will be able to do enough to persuade Bennett of a place in the squad for the Lions tour.

“It’s difficult playing for Wales, when you know you’re not going to come up against the best opposition there is most of the time,” he said.

“You don’t play in the biggest games. Playing internationally should be the highlight of your career but for me, it isn’t at the minute. So if I get the chance to play for Great Britain against the best teams in the world it would be incredible.

“I feel like I’m good enough to be considered without a doubt; the older I get, the less opportunities there will be to do it – so I think for me, the timing now is pretty ideal while I’m playing at my best.”