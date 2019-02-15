Bentley concede

Tomorrow’s BARLA National Cup first round tie between Kells A and Bentley will not be going ahead.

Bentley, who were beaten 36-0 last week by West Hull in the second round of the Corals Challenge Cup, are unable to raise a team and will not be travelling to Cumbria.

Kells A will now visit Upton in the second round.

Saturday 16 February 2019

ROUND ONE: Kells A walkover v Bentley; Glasson Rangers v Drighlington; Oldham St Annes v Ovenden; Aspatria Hornets v West Hull.

The draw for the second round is: Myton Warriors v Queensbury; Aspatria Hornets or West Hull v Eastern Rhinos; Waterhead Warriors v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Glasson Rangers or Drighlington v Skirlaugh; Walney Central v Oldham St Anne’s or Ovenden; Siddal v Blackbrook; West Bank Bears v Hunslet Club Parkside; Upton v Kells A.