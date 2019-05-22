Betfred renew title sponsorship with Super League

Super League and Betfred have today announced the biggest commercial deal in the history of the competition by extending their partnership for a further two seasons, as revealed in League Express on Monday.

The multi-million-pound investment by Betfred, owned by Rugby League fan and Salfordian Fred Done, will see the current three-year partnership extended until the end of the 2021 season.

Last weekend saw the record attendance for a Super League fixture broken when 31,555 people saw the Catalans Dragons defeat Wigan Warriors in a historic first ever Rugby League game at the iconic Nou Camp in Barcelona. This followed a record-breaking aggregate round attendance over the Easter Weekend when 78,917 fans attended Super League Round 11 fixtures.

Robert Elstone, Chief Executive Super League, said, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Betfred who have become synonymous with Super League. They have been a vital part of our journey over the last three years and we look forward to working with them in what is a hugely exciting time for Super League and the sport. To have the support of someone like Fred who is so passionate about Super League and who shares our vision for its future is fantastic.”

As part of the new sponsorship, Super League and Betfred will continue to support the ‘Gamble Aware’ campaign, which is currently promoted at Super League games.

The partnership will continue to see over £25,000 donated to local charities as part of the Betfred Super League Man of Match initiative, where at televised matches, the player donates to a charity of their own choice.