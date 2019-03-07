Bird returns for Dragons

Greg Bird is in line to make his first appearance of 2019, after being named in Steve McNamara’s Catalans squad to face Salford Red Devils on Saturday. Bird played 27 times for the Dragons last year, scoring five tries in the process.

Lambert Belmas could also play his first game of the season for the Dragons while Antoni Maria and the injured Tony Gigot make way.

Meanwhile, Junior Sa’u and Lee Mossop have been left out of the squad thaat will travel to France for the Salford Red Devils. Lee Mossop sustained an injury in last week’s defeat to St Helens.

Ed Chamberlain has been named in the squad for the first time this season; Mark Flanagan could also return; Jake Bibby maintains his place but is yet to make an appearance this season.

Dragons squad: Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Baitieri, Yaha, S Tomkins

Red Devils squad: Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, L Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings