Blake Green shines as Warriors dedicate victory to Christchurch

New Zealand Warriors dedicated their resounding 40-6 today against Canterbury Bulldogs to the New Zealand city of Christchurch, where 49 people had been killed by an attack on two mosques the previous day.

The Warriors had opened their stadium for free admission in the five hours leading up to the game as a mark of respect for the victims of the massacre, and they were rewarded with a crowd of 18,795, who cheered them on enthusiastically.

They led 22-0 at half-time with Blake Green chip kicks to setting up the first two tries to Ken Maumalo and Solomone Kata, while his kicking game generally was a major factor in the Warriors’ victory.

Halfback debutant Adam Keighran, replacing the departed Shaun Johnson, kicked six goals from seven attempts, including several from the sideline, and he scored a try on debut.

Warriors: T – Maumalo, Kata 2, Keighran, Roache, Tuivasa-Sheck, Hiku; G – Keighran 6

Bulldogs: T – Crichton; G – Holland

