Bolton confirmed for Challenge Cup Semi-finals

Bolton’s University of Bolton Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for both Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday 27th July.

As well as hosting the semis in the men’s competition, the stadium will also host the women’s Challenge Cup Final to make it a historic tripleheader.

Bolton Wanderers FC are currently in administration but the RFL have received assurances from the administrators and so tickets will go on sale next week after this week’s quarter-finals.

“Staging the semi-finals as a double-header was a major success for the game last season with great games played live on the BBC and in front of a sold out crowd at Bolton,” said RFL Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Foster.

“Adding the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup final to create a tripleheader should make this an even more attractive occasion for all Rugby League supporters, as well as fans of the six teams involved.

“Bolton was an excellent venue in 2018 which was why we wanted to return to the stadium this year. Since the club went into administration we have had a number of conversations with the administrators now running the club and the stadium in Bolton and we are delighted that they have given us the assurances we needed to be able to continue with staging the event there.

“We hope all supporters get behind the triple header and help to create another fantastic sold out event.”