Bowen in Hull’s sights

HULL FC are considering a move for North Queensland Cowboys centre Javid Bowen, League Express reports.

The Black and Whites are keen to bolster their backline heading into the new season and the 25-year-old is one player currently on their radar.

Bowen, the nephew of former Wigan fullback Matty, signed a new one-year deal with the Cowboys in October, keeping him contracted with the club until the end of 2019.

However, League Express understands the Black and Whites are willing to offer him more security with a longer contract. Bowen made his debut for the Cowboys in 2016 and has gone on to make 29 appearances for the NRL side since, including six appearances last year.

He spent most of last season playing for North Queensland’s feeder club, Northern Pride, finding himself down the pecking order and behind new Hull KR signing, Kane Linnett.

With centres Nene Macdonald, Tom Opacic and Dan Russell all joining Paul Green’s side and Justin O’Neill also competing for a centre spot, Bowen could find his chances limited once again in 2019.

But Hull FC could offer him an opportunity for more regular first-team action in 2019, although it’s understood that an agreement has not been reached at this point.

And quota restrictions could prove to be one potential stumbling block in making the move happen. The Black and Whites have added Leigh winger Matty Dawson-Jones to their backline ahead of the new season but are keen to add further quality.

While Lee Radford is understood to have other targets too, Bowen is among those on his shortlist.