Brisbane Broncos have handed a one-game suspension to new hooker James Segeyaro after the former Leeds player’s low-range drink driving offence.

Segeyaro will, therefore, be unavailable for Brisbane’s game next week against the Titans as the Queensland side have a bye this week.

Segeyaro was not permitted to drive with any alcohol in his system but was recorded as having a 0.027 blood alcohol level when stopped by Police on Monday.