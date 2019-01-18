Broncos home ground undergoing improvements

Ground developments are still ongoing under the direction of Trailfinders Sports Club, which London Broncos groundshare with Ealing, as preparations for the Broncos’ return to Super League continue to grow.

A new stand is currently being constructed at the ground, which will be behind one set of posts. It will contain 1,059 seats and will also include a bar.

Many had questioned London’s eligibility to play in Super League following their shock promotion, claiming their stadium would not pass Super League’s regulations on minimum standards.

A minimum of 2,000 seats are required under RFL rulings, but the new stand will see them exceed that total by over 200.

The Broncos were granted a dispensation by the RFL on the basis the work would be completed in time for their first home game of the season, and that is expected to be achieved by the start of the season, with their first home game against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday 3rd February.