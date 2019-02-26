Broughton suffers latest “long-term” injury

Luckless Jodie Broughton is set for another long-term absence through injury after rupturing his bicep.

The Catalans speedster was two games into his return from an ACL injury but is now set for several months on the sidelines.

Nightmare of a year again. 2 games back from an ACL recon and I’ve ruptured my bicep. Operation went well and I hope to be back mid season scoring tries 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🐉🐉🐉. Thanks to @DragonsOfficiel for their continued support. — Jodie Broughton (@JodieABroughton) February 25, 2019

The former Salford and Huddersfield winger was playing for the club’s reserve grade when he suffered the injury.

Broughton missed the end of last season after suffering an ACL injury while in 2017 he managed just seven games after another serious bicep injury.

He has undergone surgery.