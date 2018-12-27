Brownies lift the silverware in big Hull clash

A try three minutes from time by Charlie Lumb, with Lennox Green adding a last-gasp field goal, helped Brownies Bulldogs to a 17-12 victory over East Hull Academy in the Hull ARL’s Boxing Day BOCM Cup Final at West Hull.
West Hull will also be the venue for Saturday’s Tom Beautiman Cup Final between Hull Dockers and Lambwath Lions (2.00pm).
Full reports on both games will feature in the New Year’s Eve issue of League Express.
Result
Wednesday 26 December 2018
BOCM CUP FINAL: Brownies Bulldogs 17 East Hull 12 (at West Hull).
Fixture
Saturday 29 December 2018
TOM BEAUTIMAN CUP FINAL: Hull Dockers v Lambwath Lions (at West Hull, 2.00pm).