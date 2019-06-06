Burgess extends with Wigan

Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess has penned a new one-year deal with the Super League Champions.

The 24-year-old has scored ten tries this season after an injury-hit campaign last year.

“Joe has ambitions to return to the international set-up; to achieve this, he knows that he has to continue his build on his comeback from a serious knee injury that robbed him of his 2018 season and we’re delighted that he will be doing so in the Cherry and White of Wigan Warriors,” said Wigan Executive Director Kris Radlinski.

“He is one of many home-grown, exciting three-quarters that fans can look forward to seeing at Wigan Warriors and we’re delighted that he’s re-signed with the Club.”

Meanwhile, Burgess is happy to be signing with his hometown club.

“It’s always an honour to re-sign with a big club like Wigan. Not only that but it’s my hometown too and I’m buzzing to stay for another year,” Burgess said.

“Now that we are out of the Challenge Cup it gives me a bigger reason to stay because I really want to win it, especially with Wigan. It’s an exciting time at the Club with the new training facilities at Robin Park and I’m looking forward to cracking on now. I love to make my family proud and they’re all happy for me.”