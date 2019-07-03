Carr joins Rhinos backroom team

Featherstone Rovers Head Coach Ryan Carr has joined Leeds Rhinos’ backroom team, but will remain employed by the Rovers on a full-time basis.

When Carr was brought to the UK, part of the deal was an agreement with Leeds that the coach would be able to experience the set up at the Rhinos.

“I am excited about the opportunity with the Rhinos,” said Carr.

“I know a number of the squad because of the dual registration arrangement we have between Featherstone and Leeds and undoubtedly there is a lot of talent here. I am looking forward to working with the coaching team and the players and helping out in any way I can.”

Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said, “I would like to thank Featherstone for allowing Ryan to take up this opportunity. As a club, we are proud of our record of helping young coaches with their development. We have a strong backroom team with Chev Walker continuing to assist Richard on a full-time basis and Rob Burrow and Jonny Wainhouse doing a great job with the Under 19s. I look forward to seeing Ryan flourish in our environment.”