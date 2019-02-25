Carr praises Rovers performance

Ryan Carr described Featherstone’s performance as their best yet after putting local rivals Halifax to the sword.

Rovers sent a statement out as they hammered Halifax 46-16, securing their second win in four games.

It was an impressive display from Carr’s men, with the young Australian delighted with what he had seen.

“That was our most complete performance yet,” he said.

“We played for the entire 80. We’ve been a bit guilty in the first three weeks of being in the game for big periods and little periods letting us down. But our application to the gameplan was unreal.

“To start the second-half there, we really made a difference in how the result was.

“I’m pleased for the boys, they deserve a bit of reward for the hard work. We haven’t been together awfully long, we’ve had a lot of players in and out so I’m glad for them to get a reward.”